Philadelphia Phillies Offense Living Up To Hype in Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies had one of the best offenses in baseball last year, ranking fifth in scoring. With many of the same position players returning this year, the Phillies are expected to have one of the sport's most potent lineups again.
Sure enough, Philadelphia's prolific offense is living up to the hype. After Thursday's 16-run, 15-hit outburst against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies have scored a whopping 50 runs over their last four games combined.
Granted, it's spring training and the stats don't matter much, but it's still encouraging to see several of Philadelphia's hitting stars doing well, especially since pitchers are usually ahead of batters at this stage of the season.
Several players have been leading the charge for the Phillies, including All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.
Bohm's been showing excellent pop so far with three homers, three doubles and .345/.394/.759 batting line in 10 games, suggesting he might finally be ready to level up in the power department after posting a middling .139 ISO through his first five seasons.
Johan Rojas has also flashed more power than expected, clubbing two home runs and slashing .280/.357/.560 through 10 games. He only went yard three times in 120 games last year, but perhaps the 24-year-old has added some strength ahead of his third season.
Bryson Stott's in a similar boat. His first three seasons have been a disappointment, but the former first-round draft pick could be headed for a breakout based on his impressive .318/.500/.455 batting line this spring.
Meanwhile, Max Kepler has been a revelation in his first camp with Philadelphia after spending his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Twins. Kepler launched his third homer of the spring on Thursday and is hitting .318/.444/.773, signaling a potential rebound from his disappointing 2024 campaign.
While these players have hit the ground running, several Phillies have yet to get going at the plate. Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber are both hitting below .150, for example, so they're both still getting into the swing of things.
With so many of Philadelphia's top sluggers in their 30s, it will be important for the team's younger players and newcomers to step up this year. They need to be ready to pick up the slack if their older teammates get hurt or start declining.
If the Phillies' complementary players improve and their veterans stay healthy and productive, their offense could be even more dangerous this year.