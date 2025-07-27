Phillies 'Seriously Considering and 'Monitoring' White Sox Star Luis Robert Jr.
It's trade deadline time, so that means the Philadelphia Phillies are once again linked to Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
This has been a theme for the past couple of years, with the White Sox looking to get future pieces back for their slugger while the Phillies need real help in the outfield.
However, this time around, it seems like there is real momentum when it comes to Philadelphia looking to acquire Robert.
According to insider Francys Romero, "the Phillies are one of the teams seriously considering and monitoring OF Luis Robert Jr. more and more closely."
That is notable for two reasons.
The first is that this indicates Dave Dombrowski is eyeing some help to this offense after all, which didn't seem to be the case when he stated he felt the lineup was fine and their attention would be on acquiring bullpen arms.
Despite the recent hot streak the Phillies have been on, there are clear holes in the batting order that Robert could fill, especially when it comes to putting together a championship-caliber outfield unit.
The second notable thing that comes from this report is the fact that this is really the first time there has been substantial information that indicates Philadelphia is interested in the slugger.
What makes a potential deal for Robert fascinating is that he has been below average since his breakout performance in 2023, putting together back-to-back seasons with OPS+ figures that are below the league average of 100, while also not hitting for power.
That is enough to cause concern. However, there's a good chance the Phillies would be getting the 27-year-old for a substantial discount compared to what the White Sox were asking for just a season ago.
In terms of value, that is a good reason to buy-low on Robert, and when looking at his upside, there's a real chance he could be a difference maker for Philadelphia based on his strong defense in center field and his past ability to hit the ball.
This wouldn't come without risk, though.
Robert is slashing .206/.293/.343 with just 10 homers and 41 RBI through 84 games, striking out at a 29% clip that is almost seven points higher than the league average.
But it appears like he's starting to turn things around, with a slash line of .351/.442/.541 in the month of July where he's hit two out of his 10 home runs.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do him well, too, with the chance to compete for a World Series bringing out the best in the talented slugger.
This is now something to keep an eye on before the trade deadline as the Phillies get ready to make roster upgrades.
