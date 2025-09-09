Phillies Should Be Motivated To Continue Ironing Out This Part of Team Down Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to pick up a huge victory over the New York Mets on Monday night, moving one step closer to securing the National League East.
It was the first of a four-game series that will essentially determine the divisional race. If the Phillies can win at least one more game, it will put the Mets in an insurmountable hole to climb out of with such a short amount of time left in the regular season. After the victory on Monday, Philadelphia now leads by eight games, the second-largest divisional lead in the MLB.
While very close to securing their playoff spot, there is still work left for the Phillies to do. Getting healthy will be the No. 1 concern. The left side of their starting infield just went on the injured list, with third baseman Alec Bohm and shortstop Trea Turner both sidelined. At least both of them are expected back after relatively short absences, unlike their ace, Zack Wheeler. A blood clot ended his season prematurely.
Along with getting key contributors healthy, Philadelphia will be focused on ironing out a few parts of its roster. A new outfield alignment looks to have emerged with Harrison Bader taking over in center field. That has pushed Brandon Marsh to left field as the everyday starter. Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos look to be in an old-fashioned platoon in right field as a result.
Jhoan Duran Has Stabilized Phillies Bullpen
The last order of business Rob Thomson has down the stretch is finalizing the pecking order in the bullpen. Upgrading their relief corps was the No. 1 goal for Dave Dombrowski ahead of the MLB trade deadline and he hit a home run accomplishing it. Jhoan Duran was acquired from the Minnesota Twins and has stabilized the back end.
The closer situation is set in stone, but it would certainly put Thomson at ease if the bridge to Duran was figured out as well. In the postseason, he won’t have the luxury of deploying Jose Alvarado, who served an 80-game suspension and is ineligible for the postseason. That leaves David Robertson, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks as the go-to options ahead of their star closer.
Robertson, signed right before the trade deadline, has been an impactful addition. His vast experience in a multitude of roles out of the bullpen makes him a useful weapon to deploy at any point in the game. Strahm and Banks will receive a majority of the left-handed assignments.
Phillies Veteran Bullpen Arms Have Chance To Make Impression Down Stretch
Keep an eye on Tim Mayza, a shrewd waiver claim made by the Phillies recently. He was rehabbing after suffering an early-season injury with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Another lefty, he provides even more insurance for the team. The bullpen will receive a boost from whoever isn’t in the starting rotation as well.
There will be some moving pieces in the postseason; anything can happen. But having as close to a set-in-stone plan with the bullpen would certainly make life easier. Duran at the back end is the only thing set in stone right now. But that can easily change down the stretch with pitchers earning the confidence of their manager.