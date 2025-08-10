Jhoan Duran Has Been Exactly What Phillies Hoped With Historic Start to Tenure
The Philadelphia Phillies had a glaring hole at the back of their bullpen that had to be figured out ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made a shrewd move, signing veteran David Robertson, who is joining the Major League roster on Sunday.
He also swung for the fences to address the weakness, acquiring Minnesota Twins star closer Jhoan Duran in exchange for catching prospect Eduardo Tait, who was No. 4 in the organization, and starting pitcher Mick Abel.
There was certainly a little bit of risk parting with two incredibly talented, young pieces, but the Phillies have an opportunity to contend for the World Series this year and Duran will help get them closer to making that dream a reality.
Under team control through 2027, the closer’s role is now settled for the next few years in Philadelphia with the future of Jose Alvardo, who was handed an 80-game suspension this season, being up in the air.
This certainly looks like it will be a long, fruitful partnership between Duran and the Phillies, as he has wasted no time making his presence felt at the end of games.
Jhoan Duran has dominated for Phillies
In fact, he has made some impressive franchise history over the course of his first three appearances with the team.
As shared by Hall of Famer Jayson Stark of The Athletic on X, Duran is the first closer in the history of the franchise to record three consecutive 1-2-3 saves in their first three appearances ever.
Duran has recorded two strikeouts along in his three perfect frames, looking as dominant as Philadelphia hoped that he would be when they acquired him.
He closed out two games agianst the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 before being called upon Saturday to shut the door on the Texas Rangers, pitching for the first time in six days.
Two of the victories were by one run, with Duran showcasing that he has ice in his viens and the ability to get the job done in even the most high-pressure of situations. Alas, it is one thing to get the job done in the regular season; can he carry this level of success over in the postseason?
Only time will tell, but Duran certainly gives the impression that he will be up for the task, performing when the lights are brightest unlike in the 2024 playoffs when the bullpen, which was a strength throughout the season, faltered when it mattered most.