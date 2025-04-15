Phillies' Standout First Baseman Reveals Gender of New Baby in Public Fashion
Major League Baseball is about more than the game, and the Philadelphia Phillies were able to squeeze in a little celebration during their Monday night matchup against the San Francisco Giants.
Bryce Harper has been a force of nature for the Phillies since 2019 and the standards are getting higher for the 2025 campaign. Despite Philadelphia's tall order, family will always be on the forefront of professional operations and Monday night was no exception. All eyes were on Harper as he stepped up to the plate for his first swing of the night.
Harper shared the announcement with his family, his teammates and the fans as he walked to the batter's box with a custom baby blue baseball bat.
For his fourth child, Harper debuted the gender on the big stage with the help of his teammate Trea Turner.
The specialty bat arrived to the stadium earlier that day as a fun reveal for Harper and his family, and fans were treated to the announcement once the game kicked off.
The Phillies started their Monday night matchup off with three runs in the first inning but slowed down despite the exciting announcement. In the NL East, Philadelphia is sitting at No. 2 behind the New York Mets.
As the 2025 season is just beginning to pick up, the Phillies haven't done anything record-breaking yet but are looking to push the bounds especially compared to the previous postseasons. Harper will be a key component in Philadelphia's success and is currently putting up a .241/.362/.379 slash line in the last 30 games.
His offensive game has been consistent for the Phillies and although his personal responsibilities are about to increase, Harper's defense on first base has been perfect thus far.
Harper's career is anything but ordinary as he shoulders a .996 fielding percentage in the 1B position over his entire MLB career. Regardless of age, the core group will be looking to use his talent to make a postseason appearance.
Things are still early, but Philadelphia has been able to start off their year strong. Harper, Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott and Max Kepler are just a few of the strongest players looking to turn things around for the Phillies.
With Monday night's powerful display of family, MLB continues to show that the baseball community is bigger than the game. The Harpers will welcome their fourth child into Philadelphia's franchise and Harper has a promising future ahead of him as the season progresses.