Phillies Star Kyle Schwaber's Next Contract Should Well Exceed Recent Dodgers Signing
It has been a great stretch of baseball of late for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have been able to separate themselves a bit from the New York Mets in the National League East.
This has been an extremely close race throughout, but the Phillies are hitting their stride at the right time while the Mets have sputtered. Despite the race being close for much of the season so far, Philadelphia has started to pull away.
While there is still a lot of baseball to be played this year, the team has to be happy with their direction as of now.
For quite some time, the team felt like it had some noticeable flaws. The lineup wasn’t producing up to their capabilities, and their bullpen was bad. However, since the trade deadline, they have been firing on all cylinders, and those two units have been complementing the great starting rotation now.
This very much feels like a must-win campaign for Philadelphia with a couple of key players set to hit free agency at the end of the year.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Phillies star Kyle Schwarber’s projected value when he hits free agency this winter.
“He could at least match the three-year, $66 million deal Teoscar Hernández got last winter, and he could even exceed the $79 million guarantee from his last trip to free agency.”
Without a doubt, one of the top priorities for Philadelphia this winter should be to re-sign their star slugger. Schwarber has been a main reason why the Phillies have been able to have a successful season this year, and he needs to be brought back.
What will next contract for Schwarber look like?
The All-Star slugger is having arguably the best campaign of his career, and that comes at a good time with him being a free agent. So far in 2025, he has slashed .249/.373/.578 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI.
With a fantastic stretch of late and Philadelphia playing better as a team, Schwarber has entered the NL MVP conversation with Shohei Ohtani. Even though it is going to be extremely difficult to dethrone the Dodgers' star, he’s got a chance.
When trying to figure out his value, Schwarber is a tough player to judge. As strictly a designated hitter these days, he won’t provide any value in the field. However, he can be one of the best hitters in baseball, as proven this year.
While Teoscar Hernandez of Los Angeles is mentioned, it seems likely that Schwarber should blow past that $66 million deal he signed. At 32 years old, approaching $100 million for his next deal should likely be closer to the correct number.