Predicting What Rest of the Season Will Look Like for Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber

What will the rest of the season look like for Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber?

Nick Ziegler

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) gestures while running the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Phillies won 4-1.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) gestures while running the bases after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Phillies won 4-1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the Philadelphia Phillies building some momentum in the National League, they have to be very pleased with the direction of the team as of now.

Despite some ups and downs early in the season, the Phillies are seemingly starting to find their groove at the right time. At the trade deadline, the front office didn’t mess around, and they addressed the most glaring issue for the team and acquired star closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.

While Duran should fix the biggest problem for the team for the most part, they also added Harrison Bader to help in the lineup.

Bryce Harper missing time this year didn’t help with some of the unit’s inconsistencies, but this has been an offense that has been lackluster at times. Missing a star player for a significant amount of time can do that, but it has largely been a one-man show at times.

Fortunately, that one man has had a fantastic campaign and is now in the NL MVP conversation.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN recently wrote about what to expect for the rest of the season from Phillies star Kyle Schwarber.

“With his on-base percentage trending toward a career high, Schwarber's production might be the easiest to predict: more home runs and more walks. If he's challenged, it's leaving the park. If not, he'll jog to first instead of around the bases.”

It has been nothing short of a fantastic year for Schwarber, and he is a main reason why Philadelphia has been as successful as they are.

Can Schwarber Win NL MVP?

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in grey jersey swinging the bat.
Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) breaks his bat during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

So far this campaign, the slugger has slashed .252/.376/.584 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI. At 32 years old, Schwarber is on pace to have the highest on-base percentage and slugging percentage of his career.

Furthermore, with a current career-high of 47 home runs, the All-Star is on pace to break that as well.  With this being a contract season for Schwarber, the amazing year couldn’t have come at a better time.

He has, without a doubt, been the best hitter for the Phillies all season, and he is going to set himself up for a massive payday this winter. The big question now for the slugger is whether or not he will be able to do enough down the stretch to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as the NL MVP.

With both of the sluggers going toe-to-toe in the race for the most home runs in the NL, Schwarber certainly has a chance. Overall, the slugger has been fantastic this year, and there are no signs of him slowing down anytime soon. If he can continue to hit like he has, Philadelphia will be in great shape come October.

