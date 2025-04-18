Phillies Star Nick Castellanos Keeps Ironman Streak Alive, In Lineup Against Marlins
The Philadelphia Phillies desperately need a series win.
After dropping two in a row against the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, it took a career-best performance from Cristopher Sanchez to secure a split against the San Francisco Giants in their four-game set to start the week.
But with the Miami Marlins coming into town for a weekend series, the Phillies will be looking to flex their muscles and start stacking up wins to showcase why they are considered one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
On that front, Philadelphia got some good news regarding Nick Castellanos.
After leaving the finale against the Giants early with left hip soreness, there was some concern that the slugger would miss the opener against their divisional opponent.
Manager Rob Thomson was confident Castellanos would be ready to go, and the lineup put out by the team confirms he will be in right field to start the game, keeping his ironman streak alive.
This will be the 184th straight game that he has started, a streak that began in 2023 and carried throughout the entirety of 2024 when he started every single contest of the 162-game season.
Castellanos has had an interesting tenure with the Phillies.
Expected to be a game-changing power hitter for the team when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract ahead of the 2022 campaign coming off an All-Star selection the season prior, he struggled during his first year in Philadelphia.
He bounced back and was the team's best hitter during the first part of the 2023 campaign, earning his second career All-Star nod while showcasing why he received the contract that he did. However, his swing-and-miss rate is always something that has been a sour point for some in the fan base.
Still, beyond the hitting ability and power numbers that Castellanos provides, perhaps his best attribute is his availability.
For an outfield unit that is one of the weakest in the sport -- at least for true contending teams -- it's a luxury for Thomson and the Phillies to know he'll be suiting up on a daily basis.
How long his ironman streak continues will be seen this year, but for now, it's still in tact.