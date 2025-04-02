Phillies Star Shortstop Deemed 'Overrated' In Recent Player Rankings
With the regular season underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, the franchise has their eyes set on making the World Series.
It was a strong winter for the Phillies after the disappointing early exit from the postseason. Philadelphia was rumored to really looking to shake things up, but they ultimately just added to their talented core.
Currently, the Phillies have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. When healthy, the team has elite talent at the top of the rotation with National League Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler, and the depth of the unit is impressive as well.
Furthermore, while the rotation deservingly gets a lot of attention, the lineup for the team is still very strong.
While the batting order might be starting to get a bit old, there is still some elite level talent on the team. With a couple of key players hitting free agency after the season, the time to win is now.
Now, the franchise will be hoping that one of their stars can have a great campaign.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently spoke about the newly released Top 100 player rankings. For Schoenfield, he believes that Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner coming in ranked 29th is a bit high.
“I'll go with Trea Turner at No. 29. A good player, no doubt, but his offensive peak came in 2020-21 and he hasn't eclipsed 3.5 WAR in either of the past two seasons. His two flaws are clear and unlikely to improve in 2025 at age 32.”
Even though Turner is a excellent player, being ranked 29th does seem a touch high. While WAR isn’t the only judge of a player, the 31-year-old didn’t rank close to 29th in that category last year.
In 2024, Turner slashed .295/.338/.469 with 21 home runs, 62 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 121 games.
While it wasn’t a bad year for the shortstop, missing as much time as he did is a cause for concern.
Philadelphia signed Turner to a long-term deal, and for a player that somewhat relies on his speed to be effective, getting older is never good.
While the three-time All-Star also can hit for average and power, the Phillies likely overpaid for his services.
Due to the injuries last season, it has to be a bit concerning for Philadelphia that Turner is once again dealing with some minor bumps and bruises this early in the campaign that have kept him out of the lineup.
While the 31-year-old is certainly a very good player and has All-Star potential, he likely isn’t a Top-30 player in the league right now.
That can certainly all change with a great campaign in 2025, but he is currently overrated based on the list.