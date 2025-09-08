Phillies Starting Rotation Incorrectly Not Ranked No. 1 Amongst Playoff Contenders

Phillies record in games started by each Starting Pitcher this season:



19-8 Cristopher Sanchez

16-8 Zack Wheeler

15-13 Jesus Luzardo

13-8 Ranger Suarez

9-9 Taijuan Walker

5-8 Aaron Nola

2-4 Mick Abel

1-0 Tanner Banks

0-1 Joe Ross