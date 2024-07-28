Phillies Still Linked to Trade for White Sox Outfielder Despite Adding Hays
The Philadelphia Phillies have already made one decently sized trade leading up to the 2024 MLB trade deadline next week.
On Friday, the Phillies made a move with the Baltimore Orioles to acquire outfielder Austin Hays. While he's a solid addition for their outfield, Philadelphia might not be done with outfield moves.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Times, the Phillies are still interested in veteran Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham. There are also other names that were mentioned as potential trade candidates.
"The Phillies seek a righty-hitting OF. Tommy Pham is on their list. Ward, Kevin Pillar, Lane Thomas, Mark Canha and Brent Rooker are other righty OFs who could move, and switch-hitter Ian Happ."
Pham would be a very intriguing target for Philadelphia. He's the type of experienced player that can help a clubhouse stay together, lead, and still make an impact on the field.
During the 2024 season with the White Sox, Pham has played in 67 games. He has hit for a slashline of .260/.327/.372 to go along with five home runs and 18 RBI.
Just like the move for Hays, Pham would be acquired to be a player that can be ready off the bench. He can make spot starts and come in when other players are struggling. If an injury occurs, he'll be more than ready to handle a spot in the normal starting lineup.
At 36 years old, Pham is also on an expiring contract. He won't be expensive, but could come in handy.
Looking at the other players mentioned, a trade for someone like Rooker or Happ would be a bigger impact move. It all depends on what the Phillies feel like they need.
Outside of the outfield positions, Philadelphia is still expected to look at making a move for an impact reliever. They could use more talent out of the bullpen. Just like their outfield need, tons of names have been connected to the Phillies as potential targets.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the team over the next few days. The trade deadline is closing in and things are starting to heat up.
Don't be surprised if Philadelphia makes another move or two before it's all said and done.