Phillies Superstar Shuts Up Twins Fans With Monster Homer
Monday was Bryce Harper's first time ever playing at Target Field, and he made the most of it.
The start of the game was delayed by rain, but Harper's first at-bat was worth the wait. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar was greeted with "overrated" chants from Minnesota Twins fans when he came up to bat in the top of the first. With one out and Trea Turner on first base, Harper unloaded on a 2-2 cutter from Bailey Ober, launching it 424 feet into the family picnic area beyond the right-field bleachers for a two-run homer.
That shut up the nearly 30,000 fans in attendance. Stunned, the crowd quickly pivoted to "MVP" chants.
It was a great first impression at Target Field for Harper, who's now up to 23 homers and 65 RBIs on the season, Not bad for someone who even Los Angeles Dodgers legend Shohei Ohtani admires.
Unfortunately for Harper and the Phillies, his bomb was the highlight of their night. The veteran slugger was retired in his other three plate appearances, and those two runs were the only ones Philadelphia scored. Despite having All-Star Ranger Suarez on the mound, the Phillies gave up seven unanswered runs and ended up losing 7-2, suffering their fourth loss in their last five games.
As great as Harper is, he can't do it all by himself. He still needs help, and he didn't get enough of it on Monday.
Regardless, look for Twins fans to show Harper more respect for the rest of the series. He's already an eight-time All-Star, a two-time MVP and a former Rookie of the Year, all before his 32nd birthday. He's also delivered numerous clutch playoff hits throughout his career and is a big reason why Philadelphia has the best record in baseball this year.
Overrated? Not at all. Minnesota just learned that lesson the hard way.