Philadelphia Phillies Must Avoid This Pitfall In Second Half
The Philadelphia Phillies were unstoppable in the first half. After losing their first two series of the season to the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, they hit their stride and never looked back. They come out of the All-Star Break with MLB's top record (62-34) and an 8.5-game lead over the shorthanded Braves -- the largest division lead in baseball.
At this point, making the playoffs is a foregone conclusion for the Phillies. According to FanGraphs, they have a 99.9% chance to make the postseason and a 86.6% probability of winning their division. If they merely play .500 ball the rest of the way, they'll still win 95 games.
Assuming Philadelphia clinches a playoff spot in mid-September and the division shortly after that, the team must avoid complacency. Getting some rest before the postseason will be important, but once teams turn off the gas, turning it back on can be difficult (just ask the Los Angeles Dodgers).
After all, the Phillies didn't have such a luxury the last two years. They were a Wild Card team both seasons and had to play hard until Game 162. Philadelphia ended both seasons strong after slow starts and kept playing well into October, going deep into the playoffs both times.
Presumably, this year will be different. The Phillies will likely be playing out the string and biding their time until the postseason starts. Philadelphia will probably have at least a few meaningless games to play.
The Phillies -- and Rob Thomson in particular -- need to make sure they stay focused and keep pushing until the end. One reason they've been so successful this year is that they're treating every game like it's the World Series. After falling short in the NLCS last year, they've come out on a mission and are giving 100% every day. With their combination of elite talent and drive, they've been tough to beat.
Their effort and intensity have helped separate them from the pack. If they keep it up, they could go all the way. If they don't, however, they might not be able to get it back.