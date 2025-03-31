Phillies Superstar Unveils New Cleats Themed After Beloved Mascot
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball, and they also have one of the best mascots in baseball, as well.
The beloved Phillie Phanatic has become synonymous with both the team and the city since its introduction way back in 1978. Players and fans alike have come to adore the mascot over the years, and that includes the team's current star player Bryce Harper.
Since signing with the Phillies in 2019, Harper has immersed himself in the rich history and tradition of the city he now calls home, so much so that it's hard to picture the Las Vegas native and former Washington Nationals slugger hailing from anywhere else.
His love and support for the City of Brotherly Love also extends to their beloved team mascot, and over the years he's dawned a wide range of Phanatic-themed gear which has included everything from compression sleeves and sliding mitts, to head bands and batting gloves.
Harper's most well known homage to the Phanatic has been the custom Under Armor cleats he has worn every season he's been with the team.
He's debuted a new design dedicated to the fuzzy green mascot every campaign, and he recently unveiled the pair he'd be using for the 2025 season.
Under Armour went all out when designing these, with everything from the Phanatic's green exterior, to the custom insoles being on brand from what Harper has done in previous seasons.
The cleats also feature several pendants that depict some well known tributes to the city itself, such as a boxing glove, four wheeler, the city skyline and the Liberty Bell.
This is just the latest example of why the Phillies' fanbase has become so enamored with Harper since his signing. Not only does he produce on the field, but he supports the city and fan base off the diamond, as well.