Inside The Phillies

Phillies Superstar Unveils New Cleats Themed After Beloved Mascot

The Philadelphia Phillies have arguably the most recognizable mascot in all of baseball, and these cleats are the perfect homage to the fuzzy green monster everybody loves.

Jacob Moss

Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) looks on during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park
Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) looks on during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball, and they also have one of the best mascots in baseball, as well.

The beloved Phillie Phanatic has become synonymous with both the team and the city since its introduction way back in 1978. Players and fans alike have come to adore the mascot over the years, and that includes the team's current star player Bryce Harper.

Since signing with the Phillies in 2019, Harper has immersed himself in the rich history and tradition of the city he now calls home, so much so that it's hard to picture the Las Vegas native and former Washington Nationals slugger hailing from anywhere else.

His love and support for the City of Brotherly Love also extends to their beloved team mascot, and over the years he's dawned a wide range of Phanatic-themed gear which has included everything from compression sleeves and sliding mitts, to head bands and batting gloves.

Harper's most well known homage to the Phanatic has been the custom Under Armor cleats he has worn every season he's been with the team.

He's debuted a new design dedicated to the fuzzy green mascot every campaign, and he recently unveiled the pair he'd be using for the 2025 season.

Under Armour went all out when designing these, with everything from the Phanatic's green exterior, to the custom insoles being on brand from what Harper has done in previous seasons.

The cleats also feature several pendants that depict some well known tributes to the city itself, such as a boxing glove, four wheeler, the city skyline and the Liberty Bell.

This is just the latest example of why the Phillies' fanbase has become so enamored with Harper since his signing. Not only does he produce on the field, but he supports the city and fan base off the diamond, as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/News