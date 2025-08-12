Phillies veteran pitcher Taijuan Walker adds quality depth to Philadelphia's Rotation
Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker took the mound against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday with a mindset to not only win, but to dominate. And that's exactly what he did, throwing six strong innings, while giving up only one earned run, striking out two, and walking one batter in Philly's 4-1 victory.
It was a bit of vindication for the 32-year-old veteran, who was removed from the rotation at different points during his tenure with the team. He was working in relief recently, until manager Rob Thomson decided to reinsert him into the rotation. Now, he's poised to be the pitcher that could swing the pendulum for the Phils in the postseason.
For his part, Walker gave his all in any role he was given. He's managed to go 4-5 this year, with a respectable 3.39 ERA and one save. But now, it appears he will be staying in the five-man rotation for the rest of the season.
He's certainly prepared for it. Walker credits his pitching perseverance to his newfound focus and an intense offseason training regimen, saying he felt like he had something to prove.
“I busted my butt in the offseason,” Walker said. “I wanted to come back this year and just show that I worked hard and I was ready to get back in the rotation.”
Phllies Manager Rob Thomson has faith in Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has taken note of Walker's improved performance, and he says that it adds another weapon to the team's arsenal. The club expects righthander Aaron Nola to return from injury this week, and they already have Zack Wheeler in place as the ace. So, Walker stepping up could help set up the Phils' rotation for the home stretch (and the postseason) rather nicely.
Walker has been used as both a starter and reliever this season, but even as far back as June, Thomson never lost faith in the 6'4" righthander and even predicted that he would be a major factor for the Phillies as the season unfolded.
“He’s a pro,” Thomson said at the time. “He really is. I’m sure he’s not 100 percent happy [aout pitching in relief]. I think he still thinks of himself as a starter. But he’s a pro, and I think that he’s a guy that’ll do anything to help the team.”
Walker proved that by pitching his well in relief and making his way back into the rotation. Now, he can provide a fresh arm and quality innings as a fourth or fifth starter. And that's definitely going to be important in the midst of the brutal schedule that lies ahead for Philadelphia.
The Phillies are right in the middle of a stretch where they play 13 games in 13 consecutive days, starting last week against the Texas Rangers. Philly has 39 games on the schedule over 41 days through Sept. 17, so they will need all the arms they can bear as they try to close out another National League East Division crown.