Phillies Top Prospect Nearing MLB Call Up with Promotion to Triple-A
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to lock up the National League East in dominating fashion for back-to-back divisional titles for the first time in a very long time during what has been a phenomenal season.
While the focus in the building is entirely on the pro club and what they can do to put themselves in the best position possible this October, a piece of news from within the farm system made some headlines this week as the Phillies promoted one of their highest rated prospects.
The No. 2 overall prospect in the organization in young shortstop Aidan Miller was promoted from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after what has been a phenomenal season at the Double-A level for the 21-year-old.
Coincidentally, it just so happens that on the same day Miller was promoted to Triple-A, Philadelphia placed the entire left side of the infield in Trea Turner and Alec Bohm on the injured list, though both are expected to return before the playoffs get going.
Could Miller See Time with Phillies This Season?
The short answer here is that it is not likely. Unless Turner's hamstring strain proved to be much more severe than the team initially suspected in saying he will return for the postseason, there is no urgency to rush Miller along. And even if Turner was out for longer than expected, asking Miller to fill in the role of a legitimate MVP candidate is not exactly fair for such a young player.
In 108 games this year, Miller has slashed .259/.382/.427 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI, numbers which are encouraging alone, but combined with the elite defense he plays, give him the potential to eventually be one of the best shortstops in baseball. Turner's contract could force him to third as well though, so with Bohm and Turner both being out, it looks like Miller is the next line of reinforcement.
Philadelphia is notorious for giving prospects ample time to develop before allowing them to make their big league debuts, so Miller even sniffing the Majors this year would be incredibly out of character. Still, it couldn't hurt if they have the division and seeding already locked up to give him a couple of games right at the end of the year to allow him to get his feet wet.
Regardless of exactly what the intention is for right now, Miller moving up to one step below MLB is a sign that the future star is coming, and he's coming quickly. It won't be long before the Phillies have some very difficult decisions to make about the future of their infield.