Phillies Star Prospect Aidan Miller Receives Honor for Stellar Recent Performance
The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the biggest winners ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year not only because they were able to address their most pressing needs, but also because they did so without including their top prospect, Aidan Miller.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida, he is not only a top prospect in the Phillies’ organization but considered one of the best youngsters in all of baseball.
He was a unanimous top 100 prospect entering the 2025 season, with his lowest ranking being No. 36 at Baseball America. Miller has all of the tools to become a future star in the MLB, but there is still some work to do.
Can he stick defensively at shortstop, or will he have to be moved elsewhere in the infield, potentially third base or second base? Right field remains a long-term option as well, depending on how his bat develops.
Things certainly looked great for him at the plate recently, as his stellar performance has been recognized with an award.
Aidan Miller has been on fire at Double-A
As shared by the Phillies Player Development account on X, Miller has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week after dominating for Double-A Reading Fightin Phils in their most recent games.
The star prospect had a .385 batting average, recording six extra-base hits and six stolen bases to go along with a 1.162 OPS.
His work on the basepaths this season has been remarkable, now up to 44 stolen bases on the year. Miller is the first Reading player to reach the 40-stolen base plateau since the 2009 season
The improvement when it comes to swiping bags has helped offset some of the power outage he has suffered in 2025, with his slugging percentage dropping from .446 in 2024 to .383 thus far this campaign.
Some people are starting to see the potential for Miller to be a Trea Turner clone at his full potential, creating havoc on the basepaths for opponents to deal with.
That would be an excellent development for the Phillies, especially if the power that the star prospect was lauded for earlier in his professional career doesn’t quite develop.
It will be something to keep an eye on the remainder of this season and in the winter because Miller is in the midst of his least productive offensive season as a pro with a .240/.357/.383 slash line.
Hopefully, this recent hot streak can be maintained and he will end the year on a high note at the plate.