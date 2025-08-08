Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller’s Latest Milestone Makes Him Trea Turner Clone
The Philadelphia Phillies have several high draft picks that are getting close to their chance to play in the Majors.
Pitcher Andrew Painter, Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2021, could be called up sometime this year. That’s the plan, according to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Outfielder Justin Crawford, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2022, is at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Aidan Miller, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2023, is at Double-A Reading and he recently did something that could make him a future complement or replacement for current shortstop Trea Turner.
Aidan Miller’s Latest Minor League Milestone
Miller has always been a solid base stealer. But this season with Reading he’s taken it to another level.
He recently stole his 40th base of the season. In doing so, he became the first Reading player to steal 40 or more bases in a season since 2009, per the team’s public relations director, Jake Starr.
Overall, this has been Miller’s worst season statistically with a slash of .233/.351/.375 in his first 85 games. He’s close to matching last year’s home run total with nine, but his run production is way down from 2024. Miller has 27 RBI.
But he’s become a progressively better base stealer. He took just four bases in his first 20 games in 2023. Last year he stole 23 bases. Now, he’s on pace to take at least 50 by season’s end.
That makes Turner an interesting comparison. Turner has always been a solid and productive power hitter, as he averages 24 home runs every 162 games. But his base-stealing prowess has been a plus since he broke in with the Washington Nationals in 2015.
He has a 162-game average of 40 stolen bases, and he has 304 career stolen bases, with 25 this season going into Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
Turner isn’t going anywhere. He’s signed through 2033. But, with Alec Bohm’s impending free agency in 2027, Miller has the time to find his power, advance to Triple-A and, perhaps, play alongside Turner for the early part of his career.
Aidan Miller’s Pro Career
The Phillies selected him in the first round (No. 27 overall) out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Fla., in the 2023 MLB draft. He played 20 games in the Phillies’ system late that year and batted .303.
Last year he started the season at Class-A Clearwater and was promoted to High-A Jersey Shore on July 13, followed by Reading on Sept. 3. In between Clearwater and Jersey Shore, he played in the MLB Futures game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, during All-Star Game weekend.
In 102 games in 2024, he slashed .261/.366/.446 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI. He also had 28 doubles, six triples, 100 strikeouts, 56 walks and 23 stolen bases.