Phillies vs. Mariners Wednesday Betting Prediction - Philadelphia goes for sweep
The Philadelphia Phillies (73-53) keep using the long ball to their advantage as they took care of the Seattle Mariners (68-59) on Tuesday, 6-4.
Philadelphia hit three home runs in Tuesday's victory, moving the total to nine dingers in the last three victories.
The Phils seek a three-game sweep of the reeling Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park for a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch.
MATCHUP NOTES
The home run barrage continued on Tuesday as Kyle Schwarber laced his 44th long ball in the first inning. Bryson Stott went deep in the fourth inning to give the Phillies a 4-1 lead before the M's scored three runs to tie the game at 4-4.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto put the Phillies in front for good with a two-run blast in the eighth inning to give Philadelphia its third straight win since a 1-4 slump the previous five games.
The Mariners have dropped six of their last seven games since an eight-game winning streak in early August.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Jesus Luzardo (11-6, 4.21 ERA) tossed six innings in his last start at Washington, but he couldn't hold onto a 2-1 advantage. After loading the bases with no outs, Luzardo was pulled and the bullpen allowed two runs to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead and ultimately the win.
Luzardo has been shaky at home recently, allowing 19 runs in his past four outings at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies lost three straight home starts by Luzardo before they routed the Orioles, 13-3 on August 4.
During the day, the Philadelphia southpaw has amassed an ERA of 5.64, compared to a 3.34 ERA in night action.
Luzardo has never faced Mariners' slugger Cal Raleigh, but has success against some other Seattle sluggers. Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez has struck out three times in four at-bats, while third baseman Eugenio Suarez is 1-of-8 against Luzardo.
Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.48 ERA) survived a rough outing against the Mets his last time out, giving up six runs and three home runs in an 11-9 victory.
Seattle has won eight of Castillo's last 10 starts since June 24, including five straight road victories.
However, Castillo is going through his worst month of the season, posting a 5.87 ERA in August. The right-hander also owns a 4.92 road ERA to go along with a .304 opponents' batting average away from T-Mobile Park.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
The Phillies are 4-1-1 in the last six games in the first five innings, while scoring 18 runs in the past three wins in the opening five frames.
Luzardo has led through five innings in 10 of 25 starts, as the southpaw hasn't led after five innings in four straight home outings.
Castillo has slumped to a 9-10-6 record in the first five innings, while Seattle is 0-6 in the first five innings in the past six games.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has opened the Phillies as -143 favorite and the total at 8.5 runs.
Both these starting pitchers have negative numbers heading into this finale with the Phillies seeking a sweep.
The Mariners have compiled a solid 5-2 mark in the first five innings when avoiding a sweep. Look for a strong start from Seattle in the opening five innings.
BEST BET: Mariners F5 (+124)