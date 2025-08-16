Phillies vs. Nationals Saturday Betting Preview - Philadelphia looks to build off blowout
The Philadelphia Phillies (70-52) finally reached the 70-win plateau, knocking off the Washington Nationals (49-73) on Friday, 6-2. The Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak and moved six games ahead of the Mets in the NL East.
Game 3 of this four-game set at Nationals Park gets underway on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
Following a three-game stretch of scoring a total of three runs, the Phillies' big boppers came out to play on Friday. Bryce Harper hit his 19th home run and Kyle Schwarber went deep for the 43rd time to get the Philadelphia offense out of its mini-funk.
Zack Wheeler went five innings and struck out six batters, but left the game tied at 2-2. Schwarber's three-run blast put the Phillies up 5-2 as Philadelphia has won five of eight meetings with the Nationals.
Washington captured the series opener on Thursday, but after Friday's loss, the Nats have won consecutive home games once since the All-Star break.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.39 ERA) has suddenly become the hottest pitcher in the Phillies' rotation. Philadelphia is 4-1 in Walker's five starts since the All-Star break, while allowing one run in his past two outings.
Walker tossed six innings apiece against the Orioles and Reds, marking the first time this season he has compiled six innings in consecutive outings.
In Walker's first start against the Nationals on May 1, he gave up four runs in 5.2 innings of a 4-2 defeat as -170 home favorites. Walker is winless in two starts against Washington since 2024, with both losses coming at Citizens Bank Park.
Right-hander Cade Cavalli (0-0, 3.86 ERA) makes his third start for Washington. Cavalli struck out six batters in his season debut against the Athletics in a 2-1 walk-off victory.
In his last outing, Cavalli was tagged for four runs in five innings of a 7-4 setback at Kansas City. The Nationals led 4-2 headed to the sixth inning before the Royals struck for four runs and never looked back.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Walker has not picked up many strikeouts since the beginning of July. The Philadelphia hurler has struck out four batters or fewer in six consecutive starts and has finished Under his K prop in three of his past four outings.
Since the All-Star break, opposing pitchers facing the Phillies are 20-6 to the Over on their strikeout prop.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has opened the Phillies as -157 favorites on Saturday with a total of 9.5 runs.
Philadelphia's offense finally came around on Friday with Schwarber and Harper going deep. Following a game with both aces on the mound, expect more runs to be scored on Saturday with Cavalli due to get knocked around.
BEST BET: Phillies/Nationals Over 9.5 runs