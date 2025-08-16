Inside The Phillies

Phillies vs. Nationals Saturday Betting Preview - Philadelphia looks to build off blowout

Taijuan Walker seeks another win as he takes the mound against Washington

Kevin Rogers

May 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
May 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies (70-52) finally reached the 70-win plateau, knocking off the Washington Nationals (49-73) on Friday, 6-2. The Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak and moved six games ahead of the Mets in the NL East.

Game 3 of this four-game set at Nationals Park gets underway on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

MATCHUP NOTES

Following a three-game stretch of scoring a total of three runs, the Phillies' big boppers came out to play on Friday. Bryce Harper hit his 19th home run and Kyle Schwarber went deep for the 43rd time to get the Philadelphia offense out of its mini-funk.

Zack Wheeler went five innings and struck out six batters, but left the game tied at 2-2. Schwarber's three-run blast put the Phillies up 5-2 as Philadelphia has won five of eight meetings with the Nationals.

Washington captured the series opener on Thursday, but after Friday's loss, the Nats have won consecutive home games once since the All-Star break.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.39 ERA) has suddenly become the hottest pitcher in the Phillies' rotation. Philadelphia is 4-1 in Walker's five starts since the All-Star break, while allowing one run in his past two outings.

Walker tossed six innings apiece against the Orioles and Reds, marking the first time this season he has compiled six innings in consecutive outings.

In Walker's first start against the Nationals on May 1, he gave up four runs in 5.2 innings of a 4-2 defeat as -170 home favorites. Walker is winless in two starts against Washington since 2024, with both losses coming at Citizens Bank Park.

Right-hander Cade Cavalli (0-0, 3.86 ERA) makes his third start for Washington. Cavalli struck out six batters in his season debut against the Athletics in a 2-1 walk-off victory.

In his last outing, Cavalli was tagged for four runs in five innings of a 7-4 setback at Kansas City. The Nationals led 4-2 headed to the sixth inning before the Royals struck for four runs and never looked back.

STRIKEOUT PROPS

Walker has not picked up many strikeouts since the beginning of July. The Philadelphia hurler has struck out four batters or fewer in six consecutive starts and has finished Under his K prop in three of his past four outings.

Since the All-Star break, opposing pitchers facing the Phillies are 20-6 to the Over on their strikeout prop.

BETTING OUTLOOK

DraftKings has opened the Phillies as -157 favorites on Saturday with a total of 9.5 runs.

Philadelphia's offense finally came around on Friday with Schwarber and Harper going deep. Following a game with both aces on the mound, expect more runs to be scored on Saturday with Cavalli due to get knocked around.

BEST BET: Phillies/Nationals Over 9.5 runs

Published
Kevin Rogers
KEVIN ROGERS

Kevin has spent the last 15 years in the sports gambling space. He covered all major sports at VegasInsider both as a writer and handicapper from 2009 until 2024. He has also covered college basketball and MLB for the Action Network.

Home/News