Phillies vs. Rangers Betting Preview
MATCHUP NOTES
The Philadelphia Phillies (65-49) remain atop the NL East standings, owning a 2.5-game edge over the stumbling New York Mets.
The Phillies captured the first two games at home against the Baltimore Orioles but failed to pull off the sweep following Wednesday's 5-1 defeat.
The Phillies embark on a 10-game road trip that extends to Cincinnati and Washington next week. The first stop is in Arlington, Texas as the Phillies square off with the Texas Rangers (60-56) this weekend.
Texas is hanging around the AL West race, starting Friday's action 4.5 games behind rival Houston for first place. The Rangers are 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot but need to jump the Yankees and Guardians for that position.
Following a rough 2-5 road swing against the Angels and Mariners, the Rangers rebounded with a home series victory over the fading Yankees. Texas won the opening two games before dropping the finale to New York on Wednesday, 3-2.
PITCHER BREAKDOWN
Cristopher Sanchez (10-3, 2.40 ERA) likely wouldn't start a playoff series opener for the Phillies, as that distinction would go to Zack Wheeler.
However, Sanchez is putting up a career season on the mound, which includes 145 strikeouts, a 5.7 WAR, and 1.07 WHIP. Sanchez's career best in strikeouts is 153, coming last season in 31 starts. He is making his 23rd start on Friday night, looking to capitalize off a terrific outing against Detroit.
Sanchez has recorded at least seven innings in five of six starts since the beginning of July. His shortest outing in this stretch came against the White Sox on July 28, where he finished one out shy of posting seven innings.
In last Sunday's 2-0 shutout of the Tigers, Sanchez tossed eight innings and scattered five hits, while striking out six. It was only the second scoreless outing of the season for the southpaw, but he moved to 5-0 at Citizens Bank Park with the win.
The Phillies have lost three of Sanchez's last four road starts, capped off by a 6-2 defeat to the White Sox as a -215 favorite. Sanchez allowed four runs, which equaled the amount of runs he had yielded in his previous four away outings combined.
Philadelphia is listed as a -132 favorite at DraftKings, as the Phillies are 4-2 this season when Sanchez is a -140 favorite or lower.
Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22) was dealt to the Rangers at the trade deadline to help bolster the Texas pitching staff for a playoff run. Kelly anchored the Diamondbacks' staff, but Arizona had a fire sale and shipped off several key pieces, which included the right-hander.
In his first start with the Rangers, Kelly tossed 5.2 innings and struck out six batters in a 6-4 victory in 11 innings at Seattle last Saturday. Kelly owns a strikeout rate of 23.7%, which is the second-highest of his career.
BATTER vs. PITCHER STATS
Kelly has plenty of experience against the Phillies as a member of the Diamondbacks. He compiled five innings of four-hit ball at Philadelphia in early May, but Philadelphia scored two runs against the Arizona bullpen in a 3-2 comeback victory.
Phillies 1B Bryce Harper is 2-of-12 against Kelly with three strikeouts. RF Nick Castellanos is hitting 1-of-11 with four strikeouts, while LF Kyle Schwarber is 4-of-15 with five strikeouts. However, Schwarber has hit two home runs off Kelly.
Sanchez has never started against the Rangers in his career.
PITCHER PROPS
At DraftKings, both pitchers have their strikeout prop listed at 5.5. The Over of 5.5 strikeouts for Sanchez is listed at -120 (Bet $120 to win $100), while the Under sits at -110.
In five of Sanchez's previous seven trips to the mound, he has amassed six strikeouts or more.
For Kelly, the line is -115 each way on 5.5 strikeouts. In 13 of Kelly's past 16 starts, he has picked up at least 6 K's.
Opposing starting pitchers are on an incredible 17-2 Over run in the last 19 games on their K prop against the Phillies. In each of the past six games, the Phillies have struck out at least six times against opposing starting hurlers.
BETTING OUTLOOK
The Phillies are 6-3-1 in the first five innings in the last 10 games against right-handed starting pitchers. Meanwhile, Texas has led twice through five innings in the past 10 contests overall.
Kelly was limited to two strikeouts in the first matchup against the Phillies this season, but it's hard to ignore how much Philadelphia has struck out since the All-Star break.
BEST BETS: Phillies F5 (-120), Merrill Kelly Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)