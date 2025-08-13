Phillies vs. Reds Wednesday Betting Prediction - Philadelphia looks to rebound
The Philadelphia Phillies (69-50) saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt in Tuesday's 6-1 road loss to the Cincinnati Reds (63-58).
The teams play the rubber match at 5:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Great American Ballpark.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Phillies allowed six runs during their four-game hot streak, but the Reds scored that total by themselves in Tuesday's rout.
Philadelphia couldn't get any offense going against Reds' right-hander Brady Singer, who struck out six batters in six scoreless innings.
Reds' first baseman Spencer Steer drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Philadelphia southpaw Ranger Suarez to give Cincinnati a 2-0 advantage.
Since the start of July, the Phillies have lost three of five road series, including to the likes of the White Sox and Giants.
The Reds have won their last five series finales at Great American Ballpark since late June.
PITCHING MATCHUP
The Phillies send out their hottest pitcher to the mound in the series finale. Cristopher Sanchez (11-3, 2.36 ERA) has yielded one earned run or less in eight of the last nine starts.
Sanchez shut down the Texas offense in a 9-1 rout last Friday in Arlington. The left-hander scattered six hits in six innings of work, marking his 12th consecutive start of at least six innings.
The Phillies have put together a pedestrian 3-4 record in Sanchez's last seven road outings, including defeats to the White Sox and Pirates.
The Reds counter with fireballer Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.72 ERA), who makes his first start since June 3. Greene injured his right groin earlier this season and has been sidelined the last two months.
In nine of 11 starts this season, Greene has allowed two earned runs or less. Greene has limited opponents to a .150 batting average at home, along with a 2.12 ERA at Great American Ballpark.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Sanchez has finished Under his strikeout prop in three consecutive starts, although he closed with six K's in each of the past two outings.
Greene started the season going Over his strikeout prop in six of eight starts, but went Under his K prop in two of his past three trips to the mound.
In five of six starts at Great American Ballpark, Greene has racked up at least seven strikeouts.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
Philadelphia has failed to score a run in the first five innings in back-to-back games for the second time in August.
Cincinnati went through nine straight games without leading through five innings before holding the advantage in each of the past two contests against Philadelphia.
Greene is 5-3-3 in the first five innings this season, while Sanchez is 13-5-5.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings opened the Phillies as -144 road favorites, along with a total of 8.5 runs.
Greene didn't face the Phillies earlier this season at Citizens Bank Park. In one start in 2024, the Cincinnati hurler yielded four runs in seven innings of a 7-0 home defeat to Philadelphia.
Greene has posted a lot of terrific advanced metrics on the mound, including a 32.8% chase rate and 30.8% strikeout rate.
However, Greene's four wins this season are against San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Colorado, and Washington, all teams outside the playoffs in the National League.
BEST BET: Phillies -1.5 (+123)