Three Trade Destinations for Nick Castellanos After Phillies Snag Adolis García

The Philadelphia Phillies have a one-year deal in place with right fielder Adolis García, which could be an issue for Nick Castellanos. After all, they play the same position.

Right field can be a position where defensive liabilities are sent. García is not one. He has one of the best arms in baseball, won an American League Gold Glove there in 2023 and was among the league leaders in defensive runs saved last season.

As for Castellanos, per Baseball Savant his fielding run value was in the first percentile, or dead last, at minus-12. García has barely played left field, so right field is his best spot. He also comes $10 million cheaper than Castellanos.

The issue, of course, is how to deal him? The Athletic’s Jim Bowden (subscription required) reported at the MLB winter meetings that “… the Phillies are begging someone to take Nick Castellanos.” So far, no takers.

The Phillies will likely have to pick up some of his remaining $20 million salary. Given his defensive issues, a team looking for a full-time, or semi-full time DH, would be a good fit. The Phillies would be looking for prospects, given the difficulty it’s had to this point in moving him. This is a salary dump, pure and simple.

Here are three possible destinations.

Boston Red Sox

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are likely going to lose Alex Bregman in free agency, taking away a main source of power. Boston also traded away Rafael Devers in June. The Red Sox need to plug in some power and Castellanos’ 162-game average of 24 home runs would be a nice boost. Trevor Story led Boston with 25 home runs while Wilyer Abreu — who plays right field — had 22 home runs. Both are back.

There’s a spot for him as a primary DH. Boston can take on the salary, though it will likely ask Philly to kick in some cash in return. Boston has one of the most fertile farm systems in baseball with in-demand prospects. Depending on the prospect, a one-for-one swap with the cash kicked in could work.

Cincinnati Reds

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, he’s familiar with the terrain. He played for the Reds in 2020-21. He had his best power season with Cincinnati, as he hit 34 home runs and drove in 100 runs with 81 games at Great American Ballpark. The Reds made the playoffs last year and his offense would likely interest them on a one-year deal with about half of it paid for.

Elly De La Cruz led the Reds last year with 31 home runs. The only other Cincinnati player with 20 or more home runs was Spencer Steer. Castellano slots in as an everyday DH and this removes his questionable defense from the equation.

San Diego Padres

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres are in a great deal of flux right now and are connected to several teams in trades, including the New York Mets. So far, the Padres haven’t made many moves but have several free agents of their own in the field, including Luis Arraez.

The Padres had several solid sources of power last season, including Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. Jackson Merrill is one of the top young talents in the game. The Padres are covered in the outfield for now, so adding Castellanos for one season, with about half of the tab picked up, to DH every day doesn’t require San Diego to alter its outfield plan.

Recommended Articles