Phillies Superstar Slugger Amongst Highest Ranked Free Agents by Former MLB Executive
There are a lot of star players featured on the Philadelphia Phillies roster, both in their lineup and on the pitching staff, so it is easy to see why they are considered World Series favorites by some people.
However, the 2025 campaign could be the last run for this core as currently constructed because the team is going to have some incredibly difficult decisions to make with the roster once the offseason rolls around.
Arguably the most important player in their lineup, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, is set to hit free agency. He is going to be one of the most sought-after bats on the market and is going to cost a fortune for the Phillies to retain.
Both sides would like to continue a partnership that has been going on since he signed as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season. Since that point, he has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball, providing eye-popping power and run production.
In Year 4 with the franchise, and possibly his last in Philadelphia, Schwarber has saved the best for last. He is putting together arguably the best season of his career, right before he is set to hit free agency as one of the best players on the market.
Kyle Schwarber is one of best players hitting free agency
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has the slugger as the No. 4-ranked free agent this upcoming winter. It speaks volumes to just how much damage he does at the plate because he doesn’t offer a positive impact as a base runner or fielder.
All of Schwarber’s value is tied to his bat and production at the plate, and he does that at an elite level. His +42 Batting Run Value is in the 99th percentile of baseball this year, on pace to set multiple career highs.
Through Aug. 14, he has hit 42 home runs, only five short of his previous high of 47 set in 2023. He has knocked in 98 RBI, only six short of his previous best markt of 104, which he reached in each of the last two campaigns.
Schwarber has already compiled a 3.9 bWAR, which is the highest mark of his career, and has a 155 OPS+, which would be a single-season high, edging out the 149 he produced in 2021 with the Washinton Nationals and Boston Red Sox.
With his walk rate remaining an elite 14.6% and his strikeout rate dropping for a third straight year to 27.6%, everything is clicking for the talented slugger in 2025. He could not have drawn it up any better, with his free agency being something everyone will be watching closely.
Just how much money can a designated hitter, whose leadership abilities even trump the production he provides at the plate, get when he will be 33 years old when Opening Day in 2026 rolls around? It will only be a few months before the answer is revealed, but it will likely be more than most people realize, given how many suitors Schwarber will have.