Phillies Wisely Seen as Good Fit for Yankees Slugger in Free Agency
After a great stretch in which they created a nice lead in the National League East, the Philadelphia Phillies had a disastrous series against the New York Mets.
With their lead in the NL East quickly dropping by three games after being swept, the Phillies have now left the door open for the Mets to make a run at the division with a month to go.
Unfortunately, the injury to Zack Wheeler is looking like a bit of an issue already, with the team allowing 25 runs in three games to New York. While this rotation has a lot of talent still, they are going to need Aaron Nola, especially to step up.
Despite the struggles against the Mets, this is still a team that has a plethora of talent and could accomplish a lot in October. However, the core of the team is getting older, and this team might be very different looking come next year.
The Phillies are no strangers to being aggressive over the winter in free agency, and depending on how things end up in 2025, they might look to try to make some changes.
Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger being a good fit for the Phillies in free agency over the winter.
Does Bellinger Make Sense?
When looking at the roster of Philadelphia over the last few seasons, there have been two notable issues for the team. In the bullpen, the unit has fallen short consistently in the playoffs, and that was why they got aggressive and made a trade to acquire Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.
The other notable issue for them has been outfield production on offense. At the trade deadline, they added Harrison Bader to help give them a right-handed option to platoon for the unit.
Despite the addition, there is still a need for a long-term fix in the outfield, and that makes Bellinger a strong option. The slugger has had a fantastic year with the Yankees and has made a positive impact on their offense.
So far in 2025, he has slashed 279/.331/.501 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI. With the ability to play multiple outfield positions and first base as well, he is going to have numerous suitors when he inevitably opts out of his contract.
Philadelphia will have multiple free agents and is likely to look like a much different team in 2026. Adding a player of the caliber of Bellinger would help fix what has been an issue for several campaigns now in their outfield.