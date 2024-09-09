Phillies Youngster Thankful For Skipper's Support After Disastrous MLB Debut
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Seth Johnson was getting to live out a dream on Sunday afternoon. He was set to make his Major League debut against the Miami Marlins in front of family, his fiance and his agent.
Unfortunately for Johnson, what should have been a dream come true, quickly turned into a nightmare.
The second batter of the game, third baseman Connor Norby, took him deep.
It was the start of what turned out to be a disastrous outing for the 25-year-old.
He could never find a rhythm on the mound as the Marlins tattooed him for nine earned runs before he was lifted after laboring through 2.1 innings. Johnson surrendered eight hits and three walks, as his afternoon was mercifully ended after six consecutive batters reached base.
Couple that with Edwin Cabrera dealing for Miami, and it was an ugly 10-1 loss, the Phillies' second straight to the National League East cellar dwellers.
Despite the tough outing, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson did what he could to keep the spirits of his young pitcher high in the dugout.
“I was just telling him that he's got good stuff,” he said per Paul Hagen of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Because he does. And to keep battling. Everybody goes through these types of things, you know?”
Those words had an impact on Johnson, who was glad to have the backing of his manager.
“It meant a lot to me. Hearing those words of encouragement was really nice. I wish it had gone a little better. But it was a really cool experience. I was happy my family was able to be here and I’m grateful for the opportunity. There were a little bit of nerves. I’ve got some things to work on,” the youngster said in response.
Acquired along with Moises Chace in a deadline deal with the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for reliever Gregory Soto, some slack should be given to Johnson.
Prior to taking the mound at loanDepot Park, he had made only three starts above Double-A.
The promotion for a spot-start was warranted. He was incredible at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, pitching 16 innings and giving up only one run with 13 strikeouts.
There is a lot of talent to work with, but this could have been a one-off for Johnson.
The team is monitoring his innings after undergoing Tommy John surgery two years ago and Kolby Allard is expected to rejoin the team for the start on Friday against the New York Mets.