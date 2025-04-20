Pressure Is on Owner John Middleton To Improve This Philadelphia Phillies Roster
Barring something disastrous occurring, the Philadelphia Phillies will be a playoff team.
This roster is too deep and talented to not be one of the six National League clubs that gets into the postseason.
Having a team like this is a testament to owner John Middleton and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, with both powerbrokers pulling in the same direction to bring a World Series title back to the city.
They have gotten close during the past three years, reaching the Fall Classic in 2022 before fumbling their lead during the NLCS in 2023. Their elimination that season was the turning point for the franchise, with poor offensive habits coming back to bite them last year.
And because of how the past two seasons have ended, the Phillies are in a period where it's "show me, don't tell me," which creates a "World Series or Bust" narrative surrounding this team.
Based on the talent of this roster, that is likely the mindset for many inside the clubhouse anyway, so that shouldn't create added pressure. However, it does enter them into unfortunate territory where nothing they do can be enjoyed unless it results in a championship.
Knowing that, the onus to get this group into the winner's circle directly falls on Middleton.
While many point to Dombrowski's lack of moves this winter as a criticism of the executive, the reality is he can only work in the parameters that are set by the owner. And with a monster payroll already in place, the decision to stay fairly dormant when it came to spending money was made.
That has to change ahead of the trade deadline, though.
The Phillies have a major problem in the bullpen.
After letting both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman walk this winter, their replacements, Jordan Romano and Joe Ross, have the highest (15.26) and third-highest (7.45) ERAs on the relief staff, respectively.
This unit is not good enough to win a World Series as currently constructed, and that's something Middleton has to realize at this point so he can give Dombrowski the green light to add real difference makers ahead of the trade deadline.
Middleton has done a ton for this franchise when it comes to spending his money.
Philadelphia has the highest active payroll in Major League Baseball this season, per Spotrac, at $273,667,784. That comes on the heels of them being second in 2024, first in 2023, sixth in 2022 and seventh in 2021.
There's no doubt Middleton is not sitting on his hands when it comes to owning this franchise.
However, he's going to have to open up the checkbook once again if he wants the Phillies to win a championship this year, because even though there are already tons of stars on the roster, they can't overcome this bullpen.
Who Dombrowski goes after when it gets to that point will be seen, but he needs Middleton to give him the OK to pursue players who might have some high-priced contracts if things are going to get fixed.