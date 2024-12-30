Projected 2025 Philadelphia Phillies Outfield Remains Unimproved
The Philadelphia Phillies outfield was a major weakness entering the offseason, and the only signing they made on offense isn't enough to change that fact.
Despite constantly being in the conversation for high-profile players in the outfield, such as Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker, the Phillies have failed to make a real push.
If Philadelphia wants to finally make the run back to the World Series, they need to find something to add to what they already have.
Here is what the projected Philadelphia outfield should look like at the start of next season.
LF Max Kepler
Kepler being the only addition to the outfield is simply not good enough.
He would be a great add as a bench piece, but he hasn't earned the confidence in having a starting spot tied to him.
The 31-year-old posted a .253/.302/.380 slash line last season with eight home runs and 42 RBI. He has had better campaigns in the past, but has never been a consistent above-average player.
His defense is at least good, but not that's not enough to make up for his underwhelming bat.
CF Brandon Marsh
Marsh wasn't bad last year, but he also hasn't made the jump that anyone had hoped for thus far.
That's another reason why they need another star.
In the past, it looked like the 27-year-old might be able to carry a bit of the load at the plate, but his .249/.328/.419 slash line with 16 home runs was not impressive enough to qualify for that.
He gets a bit of a pass, though, because he is a solid defender.
RF Nick Castellanos
For much of 2024, Castellanos struggled enough to have people calling for his job.
The veteran eventually turned it around and was actually one of the best players on the team for a good stretch of the season.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old hit for a .287/.345/.494 line during the second half. Regression will likely come soon, but he at least ended the season on the right path.
Bench: Johan Rojas, Weston Wilson
Rojas is young and fast, but his struggles last year make it hard to think he will produce in 2025.
The best attribute he has off the bench is his speed and ability to steal bases. He is also great on defense, but his bat makes him nearly unplayable.
Wilson is about as good of a bench player that a team could ask for, and while he had less than 100 plate appearances last season, he can hit for average and at least some power.