Proposed Philadelphia Phillies Trade Would Finally Replace Taijuan Walker
The Philadelphia Phillies are going through their first stretch of the year where they aren't dominating everyone they're playing. It happens over a 162-game season, so it's not much of a reason to worry just yet.
However, there are areas that have been consistently bad.
The outfield will need to be upgraded before the trade deadline and Taijuan Walker can't continue to pitch every five games.
Walker, who allowed another four earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched on Sunday night, hasn't played up to standards. On the season, the right-hander owns an ERA of 5.73 and a WHIP of 1.59 in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
The Phillies have a farm system full of players who should interest other teams. Whether Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the front office want to move them remains to be seen.
The backend of their rotation has to be upgraded as Walker has now had two straight seasons of struggles, which Philadelphia didn't expect when they landed him.
They could turn to Spencer Turnbull, who's been a starter in his career, however, he has come out of the bullpen recently after Walker made his return from injury.
He's thrown well during his time out of the bullpen in many scenarios, owning a season ERA of 2.64 and a 0.97 WHIP. He fits in the bullpen and could continue pitching as a non-starter, but that'd require a trade to find another starting arm.
In a proposed trade from Mark Powell of FanSided, the Phillies would find a way to not have to use Walker. The deal would send George Klassen and Gabriel Rincones Jr. to the Toronto Blue Jays for left-handed pitcher, Yusei Kikuchi.
"Kikuchi is a rental, and can enter free agency after the season. He's making $10 million in 2024, and has a 3.66 ERA through 12 starts in Toronto this season," he writes.
His advanced numbers aren't great, owning an average or below-average mark in xERA, xBA, average exit velocity, chase percent, whiff percent, and other categories.
Still, the base numbers of Kikuchi have been more than serviceable, and considering he wouldn't have to be the ace of the staff, it could be a wise decision to make a trade for him.
It's World Series or bust for Philadelphia and they have to do everything possible to accomplish that this trade deadline.
Throwing Walker in the postseason is a recipe for disaster, something they must avoid at this point.