Re-Grading the Carlos Estévez Trade for Philadelphia Phillies
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to continue their winning ways and wrap up the National League East, they have benefited from some good moves by the organization during the season.
Since it was clear at the MLB trade deadline that the Phillies were going to be a playoff team and a contender this season, the organization made the decision to try and strengthen some areas of the roster.
One of the areas was the bullpen. Come October, having a strong bullpen is one of the most important things a team can have. Even though Philadelphia has an excellent starting rotation, they will still rely on their bullpen to finish games.
Before the deadline, the big trade to upgrade the bullpen for the Phillies was the acquisition of Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angles.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently re-graded the Phillies’ trade for Estevez from the Angels.
“The Trade: Philadelphia Phillies acquire RHP Carlos Estévez from Los Angeles Angels for LHP Samuel Aldegheri and RHP George Klassen”
“Original Grades: A for Los Angeles, B for Philadelphia”
“Updated Grades: B for Los Angeles, A- for Philadelphia”
“The good news for the Phillies is that the impending free agent has delivered thus far to the tune of a 1.72 ERA. If nothing else, he has been huge against Atlanta, with one win and two saves during a two-week stretch that just about put the NL East race on ice.”
Since coming over to Philadelphia, Estévez has been lights out in the bullpen. In 14 games, Estévez has allowed just three earned runs in 15.2 innings, resulting in an impressive 1.72 ERA.
Without a doubt, the addition of Estévez has helped the Phillies win games in the second half of the season, as he has come up particularly big in recent games against the Atlanta Braves. In back-to-back games on Labor Day Weekend against the Braves, Estevez recorded a save and then a win the following day to help Philadelphia win three out of four games in that crucial series.
While the asking price for Estévez may have been high, he has had a very positive impact on the team so far. Furthermore, the two pitching prospects that the Phillies gave up in Samuel Aldegheri and George Klassen haven’t pitched well since the trade.
Even though Estévez will only be a rental for Philadelphia, we will certainly see a lot of him come October out of the Phillies’ bullpen.