Recently Designated Phillies Infielder Elects Free Agency Over Assignment
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try and create space atop the standings in the National League East, they have had some notable roster moves of late.
After what was a bit of an up-and-down month of June, the Phillies were able to secure first place in the NL East thanks to the New York Mets hitting a rough patch.
However, it wasn’t perfect for Philadelphia who were missing their star slugger Bryce Harper for quite a while. Luckily, he has been able to return and the hope is that he will spark an offense that has been lackluster at times.
Recently, with players moving throughout the organization, the Phillies designated infielder Buddy Kennedy. However, the 26-year-old has chosen to test free agency rather than going to Triple-A.
The infielder has had a couple of cups of tea in the Majors the last two campaigns with Philadelphia, but hasn’t made much of an impact. This season, he hasn’t recorded a hit in four games.
While his numbers and role in the Majors haven’t been impactful, he has performed well in the minors for the Phillies this year. So far, he has slashed .283/.388/.447 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 61 games played.
With some strong numbers in the minors, the 26-year-old, looking for a change of scenery to potentially get some more opportunities, does make sense.
Kennedy hasn’t seen a ton of chances in the Majors to play every day, and that could be what he is seeking. With strong numbers in the minors, it will be interesting to see what type of opportunity presents itself for the young infielder.
