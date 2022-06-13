Report: Corey Knebel is Day to Day With Shoulder Discomfort

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson has listed closer Corey Knebel as "day to day," per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Knebel's shoulder had been giving him issues since warming up on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although, according to Zolecki, Knebel felt fine after throwing on Sunday.

After a solid April, Knebel has struggled on the mound. His ERA of 3.24, a FIP of 4.14, and 78% save conversion rate are not necessarily what the Phillies were looking for when they signed the 30-year-old. They needed him to have the closer's role locked down, but instead it's already been called into question by mid-June.

However, in his most recent outing on Friday against the Diamondbacks, Knebel only needed 17 pitches in the inning to deliver the Phillies their eighth straight victory and earn his 11th save of the season.

In his absence, Thomson has multiple players to pick from to fulfill the role, although it is likely to be Seranthony Dominguez, who's stuff mirrors that of a closer. His 1.61 ERA and 11.7 K/9 exemplify that.

There has been no word on if Knebel will be ready for Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins.

