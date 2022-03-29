Report: Philadelphia Phillies Trade Adam Haseley to Chicago White Sox

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Trade Adam Haseley to White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly traded outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly traded outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, the Phillies received RHP prospect McKinley Moore in return for Haseley.

Haseley was a former Phillies' first round pick in 2017. He made his debut with the Phillies in June 2019, and has struggled to find consistency with the team who drafted him eighth overall.

In 116 career games with Philadelphia, he slashed .264/.322/.373 with five home runs and 39 RBI. While Haseley was expected to be the everyday center fielder for the club in 2021, he took an abrupt leave of absence from baseball and when he returned, played out the rest of the season in the minors.

This season, he was expected to compete for a roster spot with former first overall pick Mickey Moniak and to platoon with Matt Vierling in center field after Odubel Herrera went down with injury, but it seems the plans have changed.

All signs now point toward Moniak securing a roster spot, as Haseley is now on his way to Chicago and Herrera missing Opening Day.

Update: Moore, 23, is Chicago's no. 27 prospect. He's a high-power right-handed reliever who's fastball touches 100mph. His 6'6" build looks to project well out of a future Phillies bullpen.

However, this trade looks more forecast performance than build upon the past. McKinley had a 4.20 ERA over 40.2 innings of Single-A in 2021. He also pitched 10.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League, staying consistent with a 4.22 ERA.

These numbers are remarkably inadequate for a relief prospect looking to make the major leagues. But McKinley has pitched to a solid K/9 of 13.0 in 63 innings over his minor league career.

The Phillies hope he can build upon that talent and work towards a successful career as a fireballer out of the bullpen.

