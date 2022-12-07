Report: Walker and Philadelphia in Agreement on Deal

Report: Taijuan Walker and Philadelphia Phillies in Agreement on Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker are in an agreement on a deal per a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Walker's deal is reportedly for four years and is valued at $72 million. Without a qualifying offer attached to him, the Phillies felt more inclined to bid on him knowing they would not lose a draft pick.
Walker will now slot in to a rotation that is headlined by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and will also likely become the fourth starter behind Ranger Suárez. One of the younger prospects such as Andrew Painter, Griff McGarry or Mick Abel will now be free to claim the fifth spot in the rotation.
The Phillies are not sitting idly by after winning the National League pennant, as they gear up for another run. In the last 24 hours Philadelphia has added superstar shortstop Trea Turner and a proven pitcher with high upside.
