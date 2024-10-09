Rob Thomson Still Believes in Resilient Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a bad 7-2 loss against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series, and they are just one game away from being eliminated.
Coming into the postseason, there was a lot to like about the Phillies this season. They entered October with a strong starting rotation, a good bullpen, and a star-studded lineup. However, through three games, it has been a tough stretch of baseball for Philadelphia.
In Game 1 of the NLDS, they spoiled a great start from Zack Wheeler, as their bullpen imploded in the loss. Luckily, despite the bullpen giving up crooked numbers again in Game 2, the bats of the Phillies were able to save them from being down 0-2 in the series.
Furthermore, in a pivotal Game 3, which history says the winner generally wins the series, the Phillies came up short against Sean Manaea.
Entering Game 4, Philadelphia’s backs will be against the wall in a win or go home game. After the loss on Tuesday, manager Rob Thomson spoke about his belief in the team and their ability to be resilient.
“I told them it’s the most resilient club I’ve ever been around,” Thomson said to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “That’s what they’re all about. They’re all about toughness and fighting and playing together. That’s what we need to do. Just focus on one game.”
This Phillies team has shown the ability to be resilient, and they have done it already in this series. In Game 2, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos showed up big-time for Philadelphia to make sure that they didn’t head to New York trailing by two games.
In Game 4, the Phillies will have to be laser focused on beating a Mets team that has been playing excellent baseball. Philadelphia will be sending Ranger Suarez to the mound against Jose Quintana, as we will likely see an all-hands on deck approach for the Phillies with the season on the line.
If Philadelphia can find a way in Game 4, they will have their ace back on the mound in Game 5 at home, as they would have to like their chances in that scenario.
After an amazing regular season, the Phillies should be very confident that they can win two in a row against the Mets, but they will have to make sure that their lineup is patient and that their bullpen forgets about some of the poor performances thus far in the NLDS.