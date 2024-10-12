Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Target Predicted To Sign $701 Million Deal
Philadelphia Phillies fans can't put anything past Dave Dombrowski this winter. There's a reason why many around the industry believe he's the best in the business, and while he didn't have a great trade deadline the past two seasons, he typically does his job in the winter months.
For a Phillies team that fell short of their goals and did so in embarrassing fashion against a New York Mets team that wasn't nearly as talented as they were, there's a chance they'll make significant changes in the offseason.
Until they do so, there will be questions about their outlook on the offseason, but something clearly has to change.
If Dombrowski wants to be the guy he's always been, he could go after somebody like Juan Soto.
Soto, arguably the best hitter in Major League Baseball, would be the perfect addition to Philadelphia's lineup. For a team with major problems chasing pitches, adding the modern-day Ted Williams would be an easy solution to fix that.
However, despite being linked to them multiple times, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Phillies give him the type of money he wants.
That number could exceed $600 million.
Eli Ben-Porat of Baseball America recently predicted that Soto would land a $701 million contract, showing the magnitude of his free agency.
"How big of a contract will Soto get? Before the season, I predicted that Soto will sign with the Yankees for 15 years, $701 million dollars (please ignore my other bold predictions). I think that’s roughly what he’ll get in free agency, and I think there is almost no chance the Yankees let him walk. There are very few players in baseball for whom you can expect a six-win floor for at least the next three seasons, and any team that’s looking to win a World Series is going to want to sign him. As with the infamous ‘Arson Judge’ moment, when it temporarily looked like the Yankees slugger was going to San Francisco, I think New York will do whatever it takes to sign him. And I think that number will be $1 million more than what Shohei Ohtani received."
If the left-handed hitting outfielder got that big of a deal, it's safe to say that Philadelphia would be out of the sweepstakes.
It wouldn't be fair to ask them to have a payroll that high, and while adding the career 160 OPS+ star would be an incredible addition, fans have to be realistic about the moves this team can make.
As many have said, don't count the Phillies out.
However, landing Soto would be a big ask if his price reached $700 million.