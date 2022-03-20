Saturday MLB Free Agents/Trades/Rumors Wrap-up

The free agent market cooled down Saturday. For the first time in almost a week, no trades or major transactions were made.

The biggest deal of the day was reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Per his sources, the small market Miami Marlins signed 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler to a three-year/$36 million deal.

However, his contract will have caveats. Opt-outs are included after year one and year two, essentially making this a one year contract if Soler proves himself to be a top level player in 2022.

Philadelphia Phillies NL East rival New York Mets were also in the news Saturday. Andy Martino of SNY quashed rumors that the Mets may be looking to trade Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil or J.D. Davis.

The San Diego Padres had "expressed interest" in the trio, but talks have not since progressed.

Rounding out moves by Phillies rivals Saturday were the Atlanta Braves. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves came to an agreement on a minor league contract for former-Phillie Phil Gosselin.

During 2020's shortened season, Gosselin started 28 games for the Phillies, slashing .250/.324/.402 over 102 plate appearances.

The Phillies made a depth move of their own Saturday, signing catcher Austin Wynns to a minor league deal, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Wynns has spent time as the Baltimore Orioles' backup catcher since 2018, accruing 331 big-league plate appearances in that span. His offensive output has been limited, but he's known as a reliable defender.

The Chicago Cubs made a move to bolster their pitching staff midday. They signed former-Phillie Drew Smyly to a one-year/$5.25 million deal, according to Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports.

After a productive 2020 with the San Francisco Giants, Smyly latched on with the Braves for a whopping $11 million in 2021. His pay-cut for 2022 is understandable though, last year he pitched to a 4.48 ERA over 126.2 inning pitched, dependable but not elite.

Two rumors regarding more sought after players came out Saturday as well. The Minnesota Twins, who reportedly agreed to terms with superstar free agent Carlos Correa on Friday, are now in talks with the Oakland Athletics on starting pitcher Frankie Montas, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Meanwhile, top remaining free agent Trevor Story has had contact with the Texas Rangers, according to Chris Halicke of Inside the Rangers. Perhaps looking to bet on himself, Story may now be inclined to take a short term deal like Correa, and test the free agent market again in a few years time.

