Scott Boras Hints Philadelphia Phillies Preparing To Make Major Splash This Offseason
Scott Boras is someone the Philadelphia Phillies know rather well with a few of their players being represented by him at one point.
Most notable is Bryce Harper, who signed with the team in 2019. All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, second baseman Bryson Stott and top prospect pitching Andrew Painter, are also under the Boras umbrella.
So, when the super agent makes comments about the Phillies, people will listen.
To this point, Philadelphia has been quiet at the Winter Meetings. They are involved in some rumors that could turn into major transactions, but the only agreement that has been reached is with relief pitcher Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alas, that is something Boras believes can change at any moment.
He used an interesting analogy to hint that a big move could be on the horizon.
“I would say with the Phillies that the fact that they’re not in the pool doesn’t mean they don’t have their swimming trunks on,” Boras said at the Winter Meetings, via Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
There are certainly a few things he could be hinting at with those comments.
They could pertain to Bohm, who has been made available by the team and is on the trade block. His market is almost exclusively tied to that of free agent Alex Bregman.
The Houston Astros star, who is also a Boras client, is the clear-cut No. 1 option at the hot corner. Any team looking for an upgrade at third base that misses out on him could pivot to acquiring Bohm in a trade.
There have been some rumors swirling the Phillies could also be involved in trade talks for Bregman’s teammate, outfielder Kyle Tucker.
He too is a Boras client, adding another layer of intrigue to the comments the agent made.
The possibility exists that one of his clients will be leaving Philadelphia, but two more will be heading there.
Plenty of rumors are swirling at the Winter Meetings and the Phillies aren’t going to be on the sidelines watching the entire time, especially after seeing some of the moves the other contenders in the National League have already made.
In their own division, the New York Mets were able to land Juan Soto with the largest contract in sports history. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to bolster their rotation.
Sooner or later, the Phillies will have to make a move to keep up in the arms race.
Boras knows as well as anyone what could be in the works for his players, and his hinting Philadelphia's front office is prepared to make a splash.