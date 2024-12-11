Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Trade Alec Bohm to Mariners at Winter Meetings
The Philadelphia Phillies are one team many people will be keeping a close eye on during the Winter Meetings.
After increasing their regular season win total for the sixth straight full campaign but falling short in the playoffs, everything seems to be on the table for evaluations.
The front office wants to pinpoint exactly where things went wrong and address those needs so they can remain contenders in the National League.
One of the areas of the roster that will be addressed is the bullpen.
Two of their key high-leverage arms, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, are free agents. Those departures would be sizable voids to fill, but the team has already begun adding reinforcements by agreeing to a deal with Jordan Romano.
The former Toronto Blue Jays closer was non-tendered earlier this offseason after struggling in 2024 and suffering an injury.
Another thing people are keeping an eye on when it comes to the Phillies is the trade market.
They have already placed Alec Bohm on the trade block and are reportedly interested in moving Nick Castellanos and potentially starting pitcher Ranger Suarez as well.
Bohm is the name that is generating the most interest right now, as teams could be in the market for a third baseman after Willy Adames agreed to a massive contract with the San Francisco Giants, leaving Alex Bregman as the only bonafide upgrade remaining at the hot corner.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN believes that a deal for the All-Star could get done during the Winter Meetings, and his prediction is for Philadelphia to trade him to the Seattle Mariners.
“My prediction -- and that's all it is at this point -- is that Alec Bohm goes to the Mariners. Jerry Dipoto and Dave Dombrowski are two of the industry's most aggressive executives, and this pairing makes too much sense.”
Not only do the front offices match, but on paper, there is certainly a fit based on each franchise’s current needs.
The Mariners have a wealth of pitching but need to upgrade their offense. If they aren’t going to spend money in free agency to bring in some bats, they should dip into their surplus of arms and add hitting.
Another arm or two is certainly on the list of needs for the Phillies.
If they can flip Bohm and fill that need, they could jump into the Bregman sweepstakes to fill the new void at third base or take a shot on a veteran such as Nolan Arenado, who the St. Louis Cardinals could look to move.
If Gonzalez’s prediction does come to fruition, there will be a ripple effect around the rest of the league.
Philadelphia isn’t going to move Bohm without having other plans in place.