Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder on Injured List with Hamstring Issue
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Sunday that they have placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain.
In a corresponding move, the team is calling up outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The move, which is retroactive to April 17, comes as Marsh is mired in one of the worst slumps of his Major League career.
The 27-year-old Georgia native currently owns a slash line of .095/.220/.167 for the 2025 campaign, giving him an abysmal OPS+ of 12.
To this point in the season, he has been worth -0.8 bWAR. This comes after two consecutive years in which he provided great value to the Phillies, clocking in at 3.4 bWAR in 2023 and 3.1 in 202.
Marsh posted a three-hit game in Philadelphia's win over the Washington Nationals in the second game of the season, and he added another hit in the series finale.
Since then, Marsh has been held entirely hitless on a streak of futility that dates back to March 31.
The left-handed hitting center fielder will take the time to recover, and he'll look to recapture his form from a season ago upon his return.
Stevenson has struggled as well in 16 games at Lehigh Valley, but he posted a .907 OPS with the Iron Pigs over a much large sample size in 2024.
The 28-year-old lefty pushed for a roster spot in spring training, but did not make the Opening Day roster after putting up a .646 OPS during camp.