Inside The Phillies

Struggling Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder on Injured List with Hamstring Issue

One of the Philadelphia Phillies' everyday outfielders is heading to the injured list with a hamstring issue while suffering from a brutal slump.

Kyle Morton

Mar 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
Mar 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Sunday that they have placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain.

In a corresponding move, the team is calling up outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The move, which is retroactive to April 17, comes as Marsh is mired in one of the worst slumps of his Major League career.

The 27-year-old Georgia native currently owns a slash line of .095/.220/.167 for the 2025 campaign, giving him an abysmal OPS+ of 12.

To this point in the season, he has been worth -0.8 bWAR. This comes after two consecutive years in which he provided great value to the Phillies, clocking in at 3.4 bWAR in 2023 and 3.1 in 202.

Marsh posted a three-hit game in Philadelphia's win over the Washington Nationals in the second game of the season, and he added another hit in the series finale.

Since then, Marsh has been held entirely hitless on a streak of futility that dates back to March 31.

The left-handed hitting center fielder will take the time to recover, and he'll look to recapture his form from a season ago upon his return.

Stevenson has struggled as well in 16 games at Lehigh Valley, but he posted a .907 OPS with the Iron Pigs over a much large sample size in 2024.

The 28-year-old lefty pushed for a roster spot in spring training, but did not make the Opening Day roster after putting up a .646 OPS during camp.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyle Morton
KYLE MORTON

Kyle Morton has covered various sports from amateur to professional level athletics. A graduate of Fordham University, Kyle specializes in MLB and NHL coverage while having previous bylines with SB Nation, The Hockey Writers, HighSchoolOT, and Sports World News. He spent time working the beat for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and is an avid fan of the NHL, MLB, NFL and college basketball. Enjoys the outdoors and hiking in his free time away from sports.

Home/News