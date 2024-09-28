Sub-1.7 ERA Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Predicted To Land Cheap Contract
If the Philadelphia Phillies can keep some of their free agents around, there's a possibility of them running back a similar team next season.
That decision will likely come down to what they do in the postseason, as it could lead to big changes if they struggle.
Even if the Phillies win a World Series, there's always a chance that the front office will continue to be aggressive and add players they need.
But player retention is often just as important as signing new players. That'll be the case this winter for multiple players on Philadelphia's roster, including right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman recently spoke about his free agency, highlighting that he feels at home with the Phillies.
"It's so difficult to win at this level. It's important to celebrate every win, but when you get to be a part of a team like this, it's extra special," Hoffman told Tom McCarthy of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "A lot can change in a short amount of time. I feel like this is where I'm supposed to be ... it's been a lot of fun to be a part of, and I'm excited to help in any way I can."
There's not much of a reason not to keep Hoffman around, especially with the campaign he's put together in 2024.
The 31-year-old has posted a 1.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 2.37 FIP. He's also struck out 87 hitters in 65 1/3 innings pitched, showing his dominance on the bump.
While he's as valuable as they get out of the bullpen, there's also a chance Philadelphia doesn't re-sign him.
In that scenario, it'd likely be due to his potential price, as contending teams often find ways to pay elite relief pitchers big money.
However, Spotrac recently released their contract predictions for 2024-25 free agents, which included Hoffman.
According to Spotrac, his base calculated value is just $6.6 million over two years.
Their base calculated value takes a lot into consideration. Considering Hoffman has posted a 4.75 ERA throughout his career, that's likely holding his value down by their calculations.
With the season he's put together, it'd be a major surprise to see him only sign a $6.6 million deal.
Either way, the Phillies should look to do what's needed to re-sign him.
Relievers like Hoffman don't just grow on trees, and if he pitches well in the postseason, he'll prove to them why he's worth a new deal in the offseason.