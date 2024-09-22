Superstar ‘Could Prefer’ Philadelphia Phillies Over New York Yankees
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the postseason once again, an exciting time for a fanbase desperate to win a World Series.
As currently constructed, the Phillies have to feel very confident about completing that task. There hasn't been a better team in Major League Baseball over the past three seasons, and if things go as planned, it could end with them winning a ring this year.
If Philadelphia were to win the World Series, it's uncertain what their plans would be in the offseason.
Would they look to run this same team back? Would they try to improve on the margins? Would Dave Dombrowski do what he's proven to do throughout his career and try to land a star player?
Many reports have suggested he's interested in trying to find a star, no matter what happens in October.
That's not a bad mindset to have, but it's also an expensive one.
However, the Phillies are among the very few teams that've proven to be willing to spend as much as they need to win. That's why they can't be counted out for any free agent.
Nonetheless, it's not a bad mindset to have if he still wants to go out and sign a star, even if they were to win it all.
Obviously, the goal is to get there first, but with this core intact for the foreseeable future, Philadelphia also has an opportunity to win multiple World Series.
But why not try to extend that window?
Juan Soto is the biggest star they've been linked to, which has been quite a surprise. However, many insiders have suggested they're interested in the left-handed slugger of the New York Yankees.
James Nolan of FanSided highlighted those reports, adding that Soto "could prefer" playing for the Phillies over the Yankees.
"According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the 2022 National League Champions are expected to try to link Soto up with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner again... It would make total sense to see the Phillies go after Soto. They haven't been afraid to spend big in free agency over the past few years. Harper and Turner have signed $300 million-plus contracts in recent years and rightfully so. If Philadelphia misses out on a World Series victory again this season, I'd expect them to be all in on the four-time All-Star."
It's tough to say if he'd rather play in New York City or Philadelphia, as there are many positives in both places.
Both incredible cities, there wouldn't be a right or wrong answer from his perspective.