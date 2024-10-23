Superstar Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Representing Team USA This Winter
It's an exciting time for international baseball with the sport returning to the Olympics in 2028, and because the Philadelphia Phillies have so many star players within their organization, there's a good chance they will be well represented on that roster.
However, one of their current players will be on Team USA this winter in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 tournament that is taking place in November.
Star prospect Justin Crawford is the headliner for the Phillies.
This is a great opportunity for Crawford to make a name for himself on the international stage, especially since he could see extended playing time because there are no players on an active 40-man MLB roster who will be taking part in this event for Team USA.
The No. 3-ranked prospect in Philadelphia's pipeline is coming off a fantastic season where he slashed .313/.360/.444 with nine homers, 38 extra-base hits and 61 RBI across two affiliate levels that included 40 games in Double-A.
At 20 years old, the ceiling is very high for Crawford.
There is a chance he could become a future cornerstone for the Phillies in their outfield if he continues to develop at a rapid rate.
One of Philadelphia's former pitchers, Dylan Covey, is also getting an opportunity on the international scale after he didn't appear in a single MLB game this past year because he dealt with a right shoulder strain that limited him to only 18 minor league outings.
The reliever elected free agency on Oct. 10, but with a good showing in this tournament, there's a chance he could be back on the radar of the Phillies or another team for 2025.
Crawford is who Philadelphia will be paying attention to during this event, and if he's able to be one of the best position players on Team USA in November, then that solidifies his standing as one of the top prospects in the sport.