Texas Rangers Star Closer Viewed as Philadelphia Phillies Trade Candidate
The Philadelphia Phillies don't have many holes on their roster, but Dave Dombrowski has shown in the past that he's never content. If there's a way for the Phillies to get better, he's going to do what's needed to complete that task.
Entering July, there are two potential ways they could get better. An outfielder who can swing the bat at a decent level is expected, and adding an arm or two to the bullpen is never a bad decision.
Outside of that, there isn't much that Philadelphia needs to deal with.
Even their bullpen has been above average for much of the season, posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.21 WHIP as a team.
Those both rank top-nine in Major League Baseball.
However, a contending team can never have enough arms.
If they were to make a blockbuster trade, perhaps they wouldn't add a bullpen arm. It's uncertain what their exact plans are, but they have rumored interest in Luis Robert Jr., which would likely gut the farm system.
That doesn't mean they can't go out and add another arm, but they might be hesitant to if they landed Robert.
In the event that they do land a reliever, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked them to a lights-out closer who isn't getting talked about enough.
Feinsand listed 16 trade candidates, including right-hander Kirby Yates. He named the Phillies as "potential fits."
"Yates’ one-year, $4.5 million deal is proving to be a tremendous one for the Rangers, as the lefty has a 0.92 ERA and 11 saves through his first 29 appearances. Yates had a 1.13 ERA in eight June outings, striking out 13 batters across eight innings, a 14.6 K/9 rate.
"The 37-year-old made his postseason debut last October with the Braves, and if the Rangers can’t get back in the race in the coming weeks, Yates -- who ranks in the top 3 percentile in xERA, xBA, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage -- could find himself dealt to a bullpen-needy contender before the end of the month."
Yates was once one of the top relief pitchers in baseball but dealt with injuries that slowed him down. In 2024, he looks to be right on track, posting a ridiculous 0.92 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
He has 41 strikeouts in the span too, an impressive mark.
It's tough to determine the trade value for a 37-year-old relief pitcher, but other teams will have interest, which could make him tough to land.
However, a veteran arm with playoff experience is very valuable, given the expectations Philadelphia has come October.