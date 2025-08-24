The Phillies will Face the Minnesota Twins at the 'Field of Dreams' in 2026
Once again, Major League Baseball will recall the adage, If you build it, they will come. Multiple reports have surfaced that two storied franchises will meet on the hallowed 'Field of Dreams' in Dyersville, Iowa, next season..
The Philadelphia Phillies will play the Minnesota Twins, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Minnesota will be the home team. The date for the game will be confirmed when the 2026 MLB schedule is released on August 26.
Made famous by one of the most celebrated baseball films of all time, 1989's Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner, the site has hosted MLB games twice in the past. The first game was in 2021, featuring the Chicago White Sox taking on the New York Yankees, followed by the Chicago Cubs vs. the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.
Movie Lore Makes the Location Special
The namesake movie follows the journey of Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, as he explores the magic, mystique, and majesty of America's Pastime. Part sports movie and part fantasy, the film masterfully intertwines Ray's own story with that of baseball itself. It is often mentioned by sports movie aficionados as one of the best motion pictures of its genre.
The field was built near the location of filming for Field of Dreams, with a cornfield behind the outfield wall and a simple design that mimics ballparks from the early days of the game. The site has been recognized as a landmark of sorts, even before MLB teams began playing games there.
Adding to the pageantry of the games played there, MLB teams wear throwback uniforms in the style of the golden age of the game. And the showcase of it all seems to be popular among fans and players.
"I think the reception that this event has received has been so positive that we will be back," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said after the first game was played in 2021. "I think it's pretty clear we're going to be back next year, and we'll have to talk about it after that. But it's just been so successful that it's hard not to take the opportunity to do it again."