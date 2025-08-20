Phillies' Star Kyle Schwarber Does Something for First Time in His Career
It's hard to believe that it's been a decade since current Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber burst onto the scene in the playoffs of his rookie year in 2025 when he set a Chicago Cubs postseason record for most home runs in a single playoff run.
Since that point, the star slugger has become a household name as one of the premier power hitters in the sport, mashing patented longballs that have been coined "Schwarbombs" while also routinely coming up big in clutch moments as was evident during the Cubs' World Series championship run the following year.
As a member of the Phillies, he's taken his game to the next level, not only continuing his prowess as a home run-hitting specialist, but becoming one of the best all-around hitters in the sport with his ability to hit both righties and lefties.
Everything is peaking at the right time for Schwarber, and on Wednesday, in Philadelphia's finale against the Seattle Mariners, he did something for the first time in his storied career.
Kyle Schwarber Sets Career High in RBIs
Sitting with a major league-leading 103 RBIs, Schwarber was determined to set his career-best mark, something he did in emphatic fashion with five runs driven in on the day en route to Philadelphia's 11-2 drubbing of Seattle.
While the slugger will always be a legend in Chicago for what he did with the Cubs, it wasn't until he arrived in the City of Brotherly Love where he put everything together to become one of the most feared pure hitters in the sport.
During the early stages of his tenure, he was still an all-or-nothing guy, blasting an NL-leading 46 home runs while having a batting average of .218 and leading the NL in strikeouts with 200 in 2022. The next year, the extremes were even more pronounced, with him hitting another 47 longballs while leading the NL in strikeouts once again with 215 and owning a batting average of .197.
But something clicked for him ahead of the 2024 campaign. Schwarber increased his batting average to .248 and he still provided big-time pop with 38 home runs, while recording less than 200 K's for the first time since he arrived in Philadelphia.
However, in both 2023 and 2024, the star slugger finished the season with 104 RBIs, both career high numbers that were set during his time with the Phillies. Determined to change that, he had himself a performance on Wednesday.
The Phillies are certainly happy to get this from Schwarber this season, even if he's set to become a free agent after the campaign finishes and likely will command an expensive contract to keep him as a member of this team going forward.
The two sides have interest in a reunion, but based on what the star slugger has done thus far, it's not going to be easy to keep him in Philadelphia.
But that's something that will be resolved at a later date. For right now, everyone can celebrate the fact that Schwarber just set his career high in RBIs and is in the midst of a special year as the Phillies chase a World Series championship.