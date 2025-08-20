Phillies Starter Aaron Nola discusses his Rough Return to the Rotation
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to close out the National League East division in 2025, one of their greatest assets has been their starting pitching. Paced by their staff ace, Zack Wheeler, the rotation boasts some impressive arms. That includes Aaron Nola, who recently had a rough outing in his return from injury.
After being out of action since mid-May thanks to ankle and rib cage injuries, the veteran righty notched a 2.19 ERA in three rehab outings with Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley, striking out 17 batters in 12⅓ innings. He was reactivated and made his first start back with the Phils on August 16, against the Washington Nationals.
Unfortunately for Nola, the homecoming didn't last long. was roughed up for six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. The Phillies went on to win the game in a shootout, 11-9. But the biggest story was Nola, who insisted that he felt fine and just had a rough night.
"They scattered a couple hits, and it just kind of unraveled," Nola told The Athletic.
At the same time, the 32-year-old pitcher said that he didn't experience any pain, and that injury was not the problem with his performance.
"Body felt good," Nola said, per Byron Kerr of MLB.com. "Rib and ankle felt good, arm felt really good. I just had trouble stopping it today, either a swing and miss on [hitting] a ball to one of our guys. I didn't get to the spot [that] I really needed to, and they capitalized on it."
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that with Nola's return, the team would explore the option of using a six-man rotation. And while that's still the plan, the skipper must get a better effort from one of his top arms. At the same time, it gives Nola a chance to get comfortable back at the big league level.
"Just getting some of these guys some extra rest, because we've been grinding on them pretty hard all year," Thomson said. "The one downside to it is you've got to take somebody out of your bullpen, so you're a little short there, but we'll just have to figure it out."
Aaron Nola's next start will likely come this weekend, in a rematch with the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (73-53) currently lead the New York Mets in the AL Central Division race by 5 1/2 games.