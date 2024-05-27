This Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Drawing Comparisons To Mets Superstar
He’s only 18 but his future is already drawing comparisons to one of the game’s top middle infielders in New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
And, now, this Philadelphia Phillies prospect is considered a Top 100 prospect.
Starlyn Caba, who is playing infield for the Florida Complex League Phillies, slid into the Top 100 after Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Andy Pages graduated from the rankings.
Caba, now No. 100, joins four other Phillies in the Top 100 pipeline — pitcher Andrew Painter (No. 19), infielder Aidan Miller (No. 48), pitcher Mick Abel (No. 61) and outfielder Justin Crawford (No. 63).
Caba, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed an international deal with the Phillies last season. He stayed home to play in the Dominican Summer League, where the switch-hitter batted .301 with a .423 on-base percentage.
Right now, MLB Pipeline raves about his glove, calling his defense last season “outstanding.” He boasts a good eye at the plate, as he struck out less than 10% of the time in 2023. He’s a “plus runner,” per his scouting report, and needs to add strength to build gap power.
He projects as a shortstop, thus the comparisons to Lindor, per MLB Pipeline.
“He has outstanding range, soft hands, excellent footwork and a good internal clock to go along with an above-average arm that will enable him to be a plus shortstop for a very long time.”
Caba came stateside this year to play in the FCL and has maintained his solid numbers at the plate. His batting average is .292 and his OPS has already gone up from .769 last year to .869. He has one home run — one more than a year ago — already has as many extra-base hits as he had in the DSL last season.
MLB Pipeline projects that Caba could reach the Majors by 2027.