Three Players Emerging as Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Priorities
The Philadelphia Phillies have continued winning baseball games from the start of the season to now. Currently, they hold a 60-32 record.
Even though they have faced recent adversity due to injury issues, the Phillies have not slowed down. They just keep winning, no matter what is thrown at them.
That is exactly what true World Series contenders do. At this point in the year, Philadelphia is arguably the most serious contender. Other teams around the league are capable of winning, but the Phillies have shown more resiliency than any of them.
Keeping that in mind, the MLB trade deadline is right around the corner. Philadelphia will have an opportunity to improve their chances even more.
Former MLB general manager and current insider Jim Bowden has detailed three targets who have become the top priority of the Phillies heading towards the trade deadline.
"Trying to fix center field and they’ve made it the priority… And so, Luis Robert of the White Sox, Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins, and Cody Bellinger of the Cubs have been their top priority.”
All three of those players would be massive additions. They would all make Philadelphia a more dangerous contender.
Robert has only played in 40 games this season, slashing .220/.295/.493 to go along with 11 home runs and 21 RBI. The sample size isn't big, but the 38 home runs and 80 RBI he contributed last season show much more of his potential. He's capable of developing into a lethal bat.
Chisholm is one of the more intriguing names ahead of the deadline and is widely expected to get moved. He has played in 89 games during the 2024 season, batting .256/.325/.414 while chipping in 11 home runs and 41 RBI. He has also stolen 18 bases this year.
Finally, Bellinger has become a hot topic around the baseball world. He's also the most unlikely of the three to be traded. On the year, he has hit nine home runs and contributed 37 RBI, while hitting .269/.331/.410.
Over the next couple of weeks, the Phillies are going to be one of the most talked about teams. Many expected them to be the most aggressive on the trade market.
Any one of these players would be huge additions. They'll do their best to make a move or two that increase their chances of winning a championship.