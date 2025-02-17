Time Ticking on Philadelphia Phillies Aging Core As Pressure Mounts To Win
For years, the Philadelphia Phillies have consistently been one of the better-performing regular season teams in the National League.
Their win total has increased in six consecutive 162-game campaigns, with 95 victories and an NL East title being won in 2024. It was their first division crown since 2011.
The regular season success is certainly nice, but that has not consistently translated to victories in October.
In 2022, the Phillies reached the World Series. They were on the precipice again in 2023, but blew a 3-2 lead in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks while playing at home. This past year, it was their rivals, the New York Mets, who defeated them in the NLDS in only four games.
Expected to be contenders again in 2025, Philadelphia’s core is facing a lot of pressure to finally break through.
In a survey shared by Jayson Stark of The Athletic, a panel of 32 insiders, including active executives, former executives, coaches and scouts were asked a series of questions about teams for the upcoming campaign.
One of the questions asked was which roster or core group of players was under the most pressure to perform. Seven voters selected the Phillies, with only the Toronto Blue Jays receiving more with nine.
“They’re getting older,” said one voter to Stark. “Their core group of players is starting to age. (Kyle) Schwarber and (J.T.) Realmuto are free agents at the end of the year. I just feel a sense of urgency in a very difficult division.”
Age is certainly becoming something to keep an eye on.
Five of their nine projected starts in the lineup are entering their age-32 or older seasons.
Anchoring the pitching staff is Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, who are entering their age-35 and 32 campaigns, respectively.
Eventually, some changes are going to have to be made to get younger at a few spots to remain competitive in the NL. They could start coming as early as the trade deadline in July, with things coming to a head fully next winter.
It will be interesting to see how they handle extension talks with Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.
Will Philadelphia commit to them long-term or will they be the first casualties from the core group of players?
For the second straight offseason, Dave Dombrowski was relatively quiet. It is hard to imagine that happening for a third time, especially if another disappointing playoff performance is put forth.
With the Atlanta Braves and Mets both being legitimate World Series contenders in the NL East with the Washington Nationals on the rise, Philadelphia has got to make moves sooner or later to keep pace.